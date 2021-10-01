Monaco vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Monaco take on Bordeaux on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Bordeaux are in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have endured a difficult league campaign so far. The away side held Rennes to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Les Monegasques eased past Clermont in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Monaco vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Bordeaux have a surprisingly excellent record against Monaco and have won 17 out of 42 matches played between the two sides. Monaco have managed only 11 victories against Bordeaux and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Monaco. Bordeaux struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-L-W

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-L-L

Monaco vs Bordeaux Team News

Monaco need to win this game

Monaco

Caio Henrique and Cesc Fabregas are struggling with their fitness at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Guillermo Maripan has made progress with his recovery and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Caio Henrique, Cesc Fabregas

Suspended: None

Bordeaux have a point to prove. Image Source: Goal

Bordeaux

Alberth Elis and Josh Maja are carrying minor knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Laurent Koscielny and Issouf Sissokho are injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Laurent Koscielny, Issouf Sissokho

Doubtful: Alberth Elis, Josh Maja, Paul Baysse

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel; Ismail Jakobs, Strahinja Pavlovic, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Youssouf Fofana, Jean Lucas, Krepin Diatta, Aleksandr Golovin; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Bordeaux Predicted XI (5-3-2): Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Stian Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas; Fransergio, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Hwang Ui-Jo, Samuel Kalu

Monaco vs Bordeaux Prediction

Monaco are yet to hit their stride this season and cannot afford another slump this season. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on securing a top-four finish in Ligue 1.

Bordeaux face an uphill battle to avoid relegation this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Monaco are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Monaco 2-0 Bordeaux

