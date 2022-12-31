Monaco vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1, 2023 

The new year will usher in an exciting weekend of Ligue 1 football, with AS Monaco welcoming Stade Brest to Stade Louis II on matchday 17 on Sunday (January 1).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 win at Auxerre on Wednesday. Seventeen-year-old debutant Eliesse Ben Seghir stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace to guide the Principality outfit to victory.

Brest, meanwhile, suffered a 4-2 defeat to Lyon at home. Five goals were scored in the first half, with Maxence Caqueret, Rayan Cherki, Alexandre Lacazette and Tete scoring to give the visitors a comfortable lead at the break.

The defeat left Les Pirates in 17th spot, having garnered 13 points from 16 games, and are one point away from safety. Monaco, meanwhile, are fifth with 30 points, three points behind the UEFA Champions League spots.

Monaco vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco have 17 wins from their last 30 meetings against Brest. Five games have ended in a stalemate, while Brest have won eight.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Monaco win 4-2 at home.

Brest have won just two of their last 13 league games, losing eight and keeping just one clean sheet.

Monaco have scored 2+ goals in their last five Ligue 1 games and have scored in their last 14 home league matches.

Six of Monaco's last seven home games across competitions have seen goals at both ends.

There has not been a draw in their head-to-head fixture since 1990, with Monaco winning six games and Brest four.

Monaco vs Brest Prediction

Monaco are on course for European qualification, and a win here would put them in good stead to retain their UEFA Champions League qualification aspirations. Philip Clement's side ended 2022 on a high, scoring two or more goals in their last five league games, but they remain defensively susceptible.

However, Monaco should claim a comfortable win against a struggling Brest side.

Prediction: Monaco 3-1 Brest

Monaco vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Monaco to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Monaco to score 2+ goals

