Monaco vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Monaco will welcome Brest to the Stade Louis II in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts gave away the pole position in the league standings last week, as they fell to a 2-0 away loss at Lille, failing to score for just the second time this season. They dropped to third place in the league standings and trail leaders Nice by two points.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last four league games. They suffered their second defeat on the trot, suffering a 3-2 home loss to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Steve Mounie and Jérémy Le Douaron helped them come back from two goals down but Kylian Mbappe bagged an 89th-minute winner for PSG. They are winless in the league since the international break and have dropped to sixth place in the league table.

Monaco vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 33 times in all competitions since 1962. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 20 wins to their name. The visitors have eight wins and five games have ended in draws.

The last 12 meetings between the two teams in all competitions have all produced conclusive results, with the hosts having a 7-5 lead in wins.

Monaco secured a league double over Brest last season, including a 1-0 home win in January.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 23 goals in 10 games. The visitors have scored and conceded 11 goals in 10 Ligue 1 games this season.

The hosts have suffered just two losses in their last 17 home meetings against the visitors.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four away games in Ligue 1 this term.

Monaco vs Brest Prediction

Les Monégasques have won three games in a row against the visitors, scoring seven times while conceding three goals in these games. They have won seven of their last eight home meetings against Brest, scoring 20 goals while conceding just four times in that period.

Adi Hütter won't be able to count on the services of Caio Henrique, Eliesse ben Seghir, and Mohammed Salisu through injuries. Vanderson, Guillermo Maripan, and Breel Embolo are also expected to sit this one out but Denis Zakaria is back from suspension and should start here.

Les Pirates have struggled to get going since the international break and are winless in their last four league outings. They have failed to score in two games in that period.

Jonas Martin picked up a thigh strain in the visitors' 3-2 defeat to PSG last week and is sidelined for the match. Adrien Lebeau missed that match with a calf injury and is likely to sit this one out as well.

Considering Monaco's home record against the visitors and Brest's recent struggles, the hosts are expected to record a win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Monaco 2-0 Brest.

Monaco vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist any time - Yes