Monaco vs Clermont Foot prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Monaco entertain newly-promoted Clermont Foot at Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 action on Sunday. Both clubs played out a goalless draw in their first league game of 2022 and will be hoping for a win here.

The hosts were held to a goalless draw in their first game of the year by Nantes. The dropped points meant they found themselves in seventh place in the standings at the halfway point in the league.

Clermont Foot, like Troyes, the other team to earn promotion this season, have managed to stay above the relegation zone so far with four wins to their name.

Monaco vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between the two sides so far. As expected, Monaco have been the better side in this fixture with four wins to their name. Clermont have just one win to their name, with that victory coming in a Ligue 2 fixture in 2012.

The spoils have been shared just once between the two sides but Monaco are on a three-game winning streak at the moment. They last met in Ligue 1 action at Stade Gabriel-Montpied in September. The reverse fixture ended in a 3-1 win for The Monégasques.

Monaco form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Clermont Foot form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Monaco vs Clermont Foot Team News

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin, Wissam Ben Yedder, Jean Lucas and Krepin Diatta missed the game against Nantes, with Ben Yedder testing positive for COVID-19 last week and the rest struggling with match fitness.

Youssouf Fofana and Axel Disasi have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are doubts for this game.

Injured: Benoit Badiashile, Krepin Diatta, Ruben Aguilar

Doubtful: Aleksander Golovin, Cesc Fabregas, Wissam Ben Yedder, Jean Lucas, Krepin Diatta, Youssouf Fofana, Axel Disasi

Suspended: None

Clermont Foot

Cedric Hountondji, Salis Abdul Samed and Jean-Claude Billong are ruled out with injuries for the game, while Mohamed Bayo (Guinea), Jim Allevinah (Gabon) and Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Tunisia) are all unavailable with their international commitments at the ongoing AFCON.

Alidu Seidu is suspended after a straight red card against Reims.

Injured: Cedric Hountondji, Jean-Claude Billong, Salis Abdul Samed

Suspended: Alidu Seidu

Unavailable: Mohamed Bayo, Jim Allevinah, Saif-Eddine Khaoui

Monaco vs Clermont Foot Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alexander Nubel (GK); Vanderson, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Eliot Matazo, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Ismail Jakobs; Kevin Volland, Myron Boadu

Clermont Foot Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas (GK); Akim Zedadaka, Florent Ogier, Josue Albert, Arial Mendy; Yohann Magnin, Johan Gastien; Jodel Dossou, Jordan Tell, Elbasan Rashani; Pierre-Yves Hamel

Monaco vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Monaco are unbeaten at home since September while Clermont Foot have just one win to their name in their last nine outings, losing seven times, so Monaco should be able to have a solid outing against the visitors.

A narrow win for the 2016-17 champions seems to be the likely outcome from the game.

Prediciton: Monaco 1-0 Clermont Foot.

