Monaco vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024 

AS Monaco welcome Clermont to Stade Louis II for a Ligue 1 matchday 32 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat away to Olympique Lyon last weekend. They went ahead through Wissam Ben Yedder, who scored his 16th goal of the season after just 20 seconds. Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma scored within four minutes to give Lyon the lead by the 26th minute. Ben Yedder got his brace to equalize on the hour-mark but Malik Fofana stepped off the bench to score the match-winner with six minutes to go.

Clermont, meanwhile, saw off Reims with a 4-1 home win. Muhammed Cham and Keito Nakamura scored to ensure the two sides were level at halftime. Cham scored his second goal from the spot 11 minutes into the second half while Elbasan Rashani also scored a brace to make sure of the victory.

Despite the win, Les Lanciers remained at the foot of the table with 25 points to show for their efforts in 31 games. Monaco are second on 58 points.

Monaco vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when Monaco claimed a 4-2 away win.

Clermont have won just one of the last 10 head-to-head games (seven losses).

Monaco have scored in both halves in 17 of their 31 Ligue 1 games this season, a joint-high in the league.

Clermont are winless in their last seven away games (four losses).

Monaco have scored at least two goals in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Monaco vs Clermont Prediction

Monaco's loss to Lyon last week ended their eight-game unbeaten run (six wins). Prior to the defeat, the Principality outfit had won four games on the bounce and the loss saw PSG win a third successive league crown. Adi Hutter's side have a two-point cushion over third-placed Brest.

Clermont, for their part, got back to winning ways with a shock win last weekend to boost their slim survival hopes. They are currently four points off 15th-placed Le Havre and a loss here could see their three-year spell in the top flight come to an end.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Monaco 3-0 Clermont

Monaco vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Monaco to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Monaco to score in both halves