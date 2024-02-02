Monaco vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Monaco play host to Le Havre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Louis II this Sunday.

Monaco currently sit in fourth place in the table and look well set to push for European qualification, while newly-promoted Le Havre are currently in a respectable 11th place.

Will Monaco produce a victory this weekend, or can Le Havre spring an upset?

Monaco vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Due to Le Havre being a Ligue 2 side for the past few seasons, recent matches between these teams have been few and far between, with only one game since 2013. That match took place this past November and ended in a 0-0 draw.

After flying out of the traps with just one loss in their first nine games, Monaco have hit a bit of a sticky patch recently. They have now won just once in their last four matches, conceding seven goals in that sequence.

In contrast, Le Havre have risen from the slump they suffered in November by taking seven points from a possible twelve in their last four games. Their last match was an exciting 3-3 draw with Lorient.

Despite Monaco’s high place in the league table, their defence has been very leaky this season. With 27 goals conceded thus far, only four sides have let in more, with the bottom three among them.

In contrast, only reigning champions and current league leaders Paris St. Germain have outscored Monaco thus far. They have scored 36 goals, putting them 14 ahead of their opponents this weekend.

Monaco vs Le Havre Prediction

With a number of injuries and international absences to deal with, Monaco can currently call upon a depleted squad. Despite this, they should still have enough firepower to deal with Le Havre this weekend.

The home side have been free-scoring this season, and while their defense has been leaky too, Le Havre’s away form has not been great all season, with just one of their victories coming away from home.

Due to Monaco’s swashbuckling style, this could be a fun game to watch, but it’s fair to expect a home win.

Prediction: Monaco 3-1 Le Havre

Monaco vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco to win.

Tip 2: Both sides to score – Yes (Monaco’s games have all been high-scoring this season).

Tip 3: Wissam Ben Yedder to score for Monaco – Yes (Ben Yedder has scored five goals in his last five games).

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here