Monaco vs Lens Prediction and Betting tips | August 20, 2022 

Monaco will host Lens at the Stade Louis II on Saturday in the third gameweek of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.

The Monegasques have endured a rather sluggish start to their campaign. They were knocked out in the third round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers earlier this month. They lost 4-3 on aggregate to Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven before playing out a 1-1 draw against Stade Rennais in the league last weekend.

Monaco have picked up four points from a possible six and sit fifth in the league standings. They'll look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Lens, meanwhile, enjoyed a solid preseason and have continued that form into the new season. They opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over Stade Brestois, with Florian Sotocca scoring a hat-trick, before playing out a goalless draw against newly promoted Ajaccio.

The visitors sit a place behind their weekend opponents in the league table with four points as well. They will leapfrog the Monégasques with maximum points this weekend.

Monaco vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Monaco and Lens. The hosts have won 14 of those games, while Lens have won eight.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The Blood and Gold have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The Monegasques are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last seven across competitions.

Monaco picked up 40 points on home turf in Ligue 1 last season, with only Stade Rennais and champions Paris Saint-Germain picking up more.

Lens have scored at least once in their last seven games on the road across competitions.

Monaco vs Lens Prediction

Monaco are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, winning just one of their last eight games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one game on home turf all year.

Lens, meanwhile, closed out the previous campaign strongly and have carried that momentum into the new campaign. They are undefeated in their last 16 games across competitions and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Monaco 1-1 Lens

Monaco vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in the hosts' last seven games)

Tip 3 - Lens to score first: YES (The visitors have scored the first goal in five of their last seven outings)

