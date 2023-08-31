Monaco vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023

Monaco will welcome Lens to the Stade Louis II in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts are at the top of the league standings after three games, thanks to their unbeaten start to the league campaign. They won their first two games of the season but were held to a 3-3 draw by Nantes last week. Takumi Minamino, Wissam Ben Yedder, and Myron Boadu were on the scoresheet as they played out a six-goal thriller.

The visitors, who finished second in the league table last season, have surprisingly endured a winless start to their league campaign. In their previous outing, they suffered a 3-1 away loss at Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 116 times in all competitions since 1953. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 54 wins. The visitors have 30 wins to their name and 32 games have ended in draws.

The visitors completed a league double over the hosts last season, including a 4-1 away win.

The hosts have just one win in their last seven meetings against the visitors, with that win coming in the Coupe de France in 2022.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven meetings against the hosts while keeping four clean sheets.

The hosts have enjoyed a prolific start to their league campaign, scoring at least three goals in the three games thus far. Lens, meanwhile, have scored just four goals in three games.

The visitors have suffered 45 defeats against the hosts in 104 Ligue 1 meetings, more than against any other team.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 11 of Monaco's last 13 Ligue 1 games.

Monaco vs Lens Prediction

Les Monégasques have got their season off to a flying start, scoring 10 goals in three games while conceding five goals. In their only home game in the competition, they recorded a 3-0 win over Strasbourg. They have suffered consecutive defeats in their last three home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Les Sang et Or have suffered two defeats in their three league outings this season. They have scored at least one goal in these games, so that is one positive takeaway for manager Franck Haise.

The visitors have been significantly weakened because of the departure of key players in the pre-season. They have also some injury concerns, with attackers Wesley Saïd and Jimmy Cabot sidelined at the moment.

Though the visitors have enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 against the hosts, considering the current form of the two teams, Monaco are expected to come out on top in what should be an entertaining match.

Prediction: Monaco 3-2 Lens

Monaco vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Takumi Minamino to score or assist any time - Yes