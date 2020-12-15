Monaco vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Monaco have a chance to move to within a point of the top four as they host ninth-placed Lens in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

Nico Kovac's side are sixth in the table following back-to-back away defeats against Lille and Marseille.

Kovac, however, will be buoyed by his side's form at home, as Monaco are unbeaten at the Stade Louis II this season.

Les Monegasques have won five of their seven games at home this season, drawing their other two. Newly-promoted Lens have a tough task ahead of them on Wednesday if they want to come away with anything against Monaco.

Franck Haise's men are coming off a 3-2 loss to Montpellier on the weekend, but the Sang et Or have already exceeded expectations this season. They have already beaten the likes of Rennes and French champions PSG in the league.

Lens have the potential to cause another upset as they travel to the south of France, but Monaco's strong form at the Stade Louis II is nothing to scoff at.

Monaco vs Lens Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record does not make for good reading as far as Lens is concerned. Monaco have not lost to Lens in any competition for over a decade.

Nico Kovac's side have also won four out of their last five league meetings against Lens, including doing the double over them the last time they clashed in the 2014-15 season.

Franck Haise's men have a chance to make history when they visit the Stade Louis II on Wednesday.

Monaco Form Guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-L-L

Lens Form Guide in Ligue 1: W-D-L-W-L

Monaco vs Lens Team News

Monaco

Nico Kovac's side have no new injuries going into Wednesday's game. Aleksandr Golovin is close to returning from a hamstring injury but will not be involved in midweek.

Full-back Djibril Sidibe could be on the bench for Monaco, after having recovered from a calf injury. Benjamin Lecomte and Cesc Fabregas are expected to return at the end of the month as they recover from injuries.

Kovac's main worry will be the fitness of star striker Wissam Ben-Yedder, as the Frenchman only recently recovered from the coronavirus.

Injured: Aleksandr Golovin, Benjamin Lecomte, Cesc Fabregas

Doubtful: Djibril Sidibe

Suspended: None

Lens

Franck Haise will be buoyed by the return of Jonathan Gradit and Cheick Doucoure from suspension. Lens can field a full-strength side against Monaco, with the exception of full-back Cheick Traore, who ruptured his Achilles at the end of last season.

Injured: Cheick Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Lens Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Vito Mannone; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop; Wissam Ben-Yedder; Kevin Volland

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca; Massadio Haidara, Loic Bade, Johnathan Gradit; Issiaga Sylla, Seko Fofana, Yannick Cahuzac, Johnathan Clauss; Gael Kakuta; Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga

Monaco vs Lens Prediction

Monaco will look to keep their unbeaten home record intact as they take on Lens on Wednesday. But Lens are not pushovers, as they have already taken the scalps of much bigger sides this season.

The match is sure to be an exciting one, but we expect Nico Kovac's men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Lens