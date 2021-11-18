Monaco vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Monaco host Lille at Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Friday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Monaco have faltered of late, having failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions. Niko Kovac's side are currently 11th in the league, four points off the top five. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Lille on Friday.

Defending champions Lille have struggled this season. Jocelyn Gourvennec's side are currently 12th in the league and have only managed to win two of their last eight games across all competitions. They will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Monaco on Friday.

Neither side are where they want to be at this stage of the season and will be hoping to climb up the table with a win on Friday.

Monaco vs Lille Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in March.

Monaco Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Lille Form Guide: D-D-L-W-D

Monaco vs Lille Team News

Botman will be missing for Lille

Monaco

Eliot Matazo is a doubt for the game as he is yet to recover from a muscle injury he picked up last month. Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas and Radoslaw Majecki are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Radoslaw Majecki

Doubtful: Eliot Matazo

Suspended: None

Lille

Amadou Onana will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Sven Botman and Leo Jardim are still out injured.

Injured: Sven Botman, Leo Jardim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Amadou Onana

Monaco vs Lille Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Krepin Diatta; Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Reinildo, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Jonathan Bamba, Renato Sanches, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone; Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Monaco vs Lille Prediction

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make Friday's fixture an exciting matchup. With both sides in similar form, it's difficult to see either side coming out on top.

We predict a tight game, with both sides sharing the spoils on the night.

Prediction: Monaco 1-1 Lille

Edited by Peter P