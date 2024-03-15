Monaco vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17 2024

Monaco play host to Lorient in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Louis II this Sunday (March 17).

Monaco are currently flying high in the table, sitting in 3rd place, while struggling Lorient are in 15th, just one spot above the dreaded relegation play-off position.

So will Monaco punish their opponents and condemn them to more problems in this one, or will Lorient spring an upset and claim the points?

Monaco vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Despite Monaco usually being positioned far above Lorient in the final Ligue 1 table in recent years, the last six meetings between these sides have seen largely mixed results. There have been four draws, including the most recent game, and one win apiece.

The last match between these two sides was a fascinating one as it featured one of the earliest goals of the season and then one of the latest. Lorient took a 2nd minute lead, went 1-2 behind, and then equalised in the 98th minute through Romain Faivre to claim a 2-2 draw.

Last weekend saw Monaco edge out Strasbourg to take their current unbeaten run to three games. They have now lost just twice since the turn of the year in a sequence of eight matches.

After winning four of five games between February 4 and March 3, Lorient slumped to defeat last weekend at the hands of Lyon.

Lorient can boast the worst defence in Ligue 1 thus far this season, as they have conceded 47 goals, more than any other team, including bottom of the table Clermont, who have conceded 42.

Monaco vs Lorient Prediction

Monaco's form has not been the best in recent weeks, as they have drawn more games than they've won, despite last weekend's victory. However, they should have enough to edge a win here.

Lorient have largely failed to keep any team out this season, and given that Monaco can call upon dangerous attackers like Takumi Minamino, Folarin Balogun and Wissam Ben Yedder, the away side could be in trouble here.

If Lorient can keep things tight in the early going then they might be able to snatch a draw, but it seems far more likely that the home side will win comfortably.

Prediction: Monaco 2-0 Lorient

Monaco vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco win.

Tip 2: Lorient to fail to score - Yes (Lorient have drawn a blank on ten occasions this season).

Tip 3: Monaco to score at least two goals - Yes (Monaco have scored at least two goals in their last three games against Lorient).