Monaco vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023 

Monaco host Lorient at the Stade Louis II on Sunday (April 16) in Ligue 1. The hosts have had a largely solid campaign, pushing for a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Monaco drew 2-2 against Nantes in their last league outing, heading into the break with a two-goal advantage before squandering it midway through the second half. They're fourth in the standings with 58 points.

Lorient, meanwhiel have had mixed results in the league recently but remain hopeful of securing continental football. They held third-placed Olympique Marseille to a goalless draw in their last outing, ending a seven-game losing streak against them. The visitors are mid-table in tenth place with 45 points from 30 games.

Monaco vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Monaco and Lorient, who trail 12-6.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Five of Monaco's six league defeats this season have come at home.

Only five of Lorient's 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

Les Monegasques have the second-best offensive record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 63 times.

Monaco vs Lorient Prediction

Monaco are on a three-game unbeaten streak after losing four games. They beat Strasbourg 4-3 in their last home game to end a three-game losing streak at the Stade Louis II and will look to build on that.

Lorient, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 11 games across competitions. They're winless in six away league ga,es and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Monaco 2-0 Lorient

Monaco vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monaco

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Lorient's last eight games.)

