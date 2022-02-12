Monaco vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Fresh off the back of ending their 16-game winless run, Lorient travel to the Stade Louis II to face Monaco in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts, on the other hand, head into the game on a three-game winning streak and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Monaco maintained their fine run of results last Tuesday as they claimed a 2-0 win over Amiens in the Coupe de France.

They have now won each of their last three outings in all competitions, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

They have now turned their attention to the Ligue 1 where they are currently sixth in the table after picking up 36 points from 23 games.

Lorient, meanwhile, finally gave their fans something to cheer about as they claimed a 2-0 win over Lens on home turf last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a run of 16 games without a victory, claiming five draws and losing 11 in that time.

With 20 points from 23 games, Lorient are currently 17th on the log, level on points with Metz in the relegation zone.

Monaco vs Lorient Head-To-Head

Monaco boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides. Lorient have picked up six wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Monaco Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Lorient Form Guide: D-D-L-L-W

Monaco vs Lorient Team News

Monaco

Radoslaw Majecki, Myron Boadu, Krépin Diatta, Benoît Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas and Aleksandr Golovin are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Radoslaw Majecki, Myron Boadu, Krépin Diatta, Benoît Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas, Aleksandr Golovin

Suspended: None

Lorient

The visitors remain without Jeremy Morel, Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine and Leo Petrot, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Jeremy Morel, Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine, Leo Petrot

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Lorient Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vito Mannone; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Chrislain Matsima, Caio Henrique; Jean Lucas, Aurélien Tchouaméni; Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland, Sofiane Diop; Wissam Ben Yedder

Lorient Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Nardi; Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Moritz Jenz, Vincent Le Goff; Enzo Le Fée, Fabien Lemoine, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Laurienté; Terem Moffi, Ibrahima Kone

Monaco vs Lorient Prediction

Monaco head into the game in resurgent form and will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Lorient side. Lorient remain the only Ligue 1 side without a win this season and we predict Monaco will cruise to all three points in this one.

Prediction: Monaco 2-0 Lorient

Edited by Peter P