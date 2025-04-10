Monaco vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Third-placed Monaco will welcome second-placed Marseille to Stade Louis II in an exciting Ligue 1 clash on Saturday. The visitors have a two-point lead over the Principality club.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 end after four games last week, as they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Brest. Denis Zakaria equalized from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, but Mahdi Camara bagged a stoppage-time winner for Brest.

Les Phocéens returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats last week, recording a 3-2 home triumph over Toulouse. Gabriel Suazo's own goal put them in the lead, while Mason Greenwood and Adrien Rabiot scored in quick succession in the second half.

Monaco vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 122 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 51 wins. Les Monégasques are not far behind with 44 wins and 27 games have ended in draws.

The last three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, and Les Phocéens recorded a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

The visitors have scored three more goals than the Principality club (57). Les Monégasques, meanwhile, have conceded three fewer goals than Marseille (35).

Monaco have a 100% home record in Ligue 1 in 2025, scoring 19 goals in five games.

The two sides have been evenly matched in their last 10 meetings, recording four wins apiece.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their 15 away games across all competitions this season, recording 10 wins.

The Principality club, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last 13 home games, recording nine wins.

Monaco vs Marseille Prediction

Les Monégasques suffered their first defeat since February and will look to bounce back against their local rivals here. Notably, they have won their five Ligue 1 home games in 2025.

Soungoutou Magassa, Kassoum Ouattara, and Jordan Teze have trained with the group and are in contention to start here. Christian Mawissa, meanwhile, will serve a suspension.

Les Phocéens recorded their first win after a month last week. Notably, they conceded at least two goals for the third consecutive match. Interestingly, they have lost their last three away games, conceding three goals apiece.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Luiz Felipe have recovered from their injuries and should start here. Leonardo Balerdi was injured against Reims and is out for the remainder of the season. Amine Gouiri is a major doubt, while Chancel Mbemba and Ruben Blanco are not in contention to start.

The two teams have enjoyed good goal-scoring form this season and are likely to settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Marseille

Monaco vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

