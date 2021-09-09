Monaco vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Saturday sees Monaco take on Marseille in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Louis II. Both sides have seen a mixed beginning to their campaign, with Monaco collecting four points and Marseille seven.

So can Monaco kick-start their season with a win here? Or will Marseille continue their unbeaten run?

After a strong finish to the 2020-21 campaign that saw them finish third, Monaco’s form in the current campaign has not been so strong.

Niko Kovac’s side have won just one of their four league games, defeating newly-promoted Troyes in their most recent game.

They’ve also failed to reach the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, instead dropping into the Europa League following a defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Marseille, meanwhile, are still unbeaten in the current season, winning two of their games and drawing one with Bordeaux.

However, they likely would’ve suffered a defeat against Nice had the match not been abandoned due to crowd trouble. Nice were leading 1-0 at the time the game was stopped.

Regardless, Jorge Sampaoli’s side will be hopeful of a positive result here due to their strong form thus far.

Monaco vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Recent results between these sides have been mixed; of the last six meetings, Monaco have won two, Marseille have won three, and there has been one draw.

Monaco form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Marseille form guide (competitive games only): W-D-ABD-W

Monaco vs Marseille Team News

Monaco

Monaco are still waiting for striker Kevin Volland to return from an ankle injury, while midfielder Aleksandr Golovin and defender Djibril Sidibe are also expected to miss the game.

Injured: Kevin Volland, Aleksandr Golovin, Djibril Sidibe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik is likely to miss the game with a knee injury, while Alvaro Gonzalez and Dimitri Payet are both suspended due to their roles in the incident with Nice.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alvaro Gonzalez, Dimitri Payet

Monaco vs Marseille Predicted XI

Monaco predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Guillermo Maripan, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni; Gelson Martins, Jean Lucas, Sofiane Diop; Wissam Ben Yedder

Marseille predicted XI (3-4-3): Steve Mandanda, William Saliba, Leonaro Balerdi, Luan Peres; Boubacar Kamara, Amine Harit, Cengiz Under, Matteo Guendouzi; Gerson, Konrad de la Fuente, Dario Benedetto

Monaco vs Marseille Prediction

Despite Marseille’s stronger start to the campaign, this game is a close one to call on paper, with both sides possessing plenty of talent.

Monaco didn’t look too hot prior to the recent international break, but the gap between matches may have done them good and they do have home advantage here.

Therefore, a tight game ending in a draw is the prediction.

Prediction: Monaco 1-1 Marseille

