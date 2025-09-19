Monaco vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21 2025

Monaco take on Metz in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Louis II this Sunday.

Monaco currently sit in 3rd place in the table after the opening four matches, while Metz, who were promoted from Ligue 2 last season, are already propping up the table.

So can Monaco continue their strong start, or will Metz manage to kickstart their season this weekend?

Monaco vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco's recent record against Metz is excellent. They have won their last six matches against them, with one coming via a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in 2021. Their most recent meeting saw them run out 2-5 winners.

In Ligue 1 action, Monaco have been excellent this season, winning three of their first four matches. To add to this, Monaco have also scored three goals in both of their home games, both of which ended in victories.

It is worth noting, though, that Adi Hutter's team were brought back to earth with a bang in UEFA Champions League action this week. They were thrashed 4-1 by Club Brugge in a pretty shocking result overall.

After securing promotion to Ligue 1 by beating Reims in a play-off, Metz already appear to be in danger this season. They have picked up just one point from their first four matches, drawing with Angers last weekend in disappointing fashion after conceding a 90th minute penalty.

Scoring goals has been Metz's problem thus far, as they have only recorded three thus far, the second-lowest total in Ligue 1, and have also drawn two blanks.

Monaco vs Metz Prediction

While Monaco's confidence may have been bruised by their beating at the hands of Club Brugge this week, this match might be the perfect way for them to rebound.

Thus far at least, Metz haven't done anything to suggest that they won't struggle for traction in Ligue 1 this season, and their lack of firepower and porous defence should be a concern.

When you add in Monaco's excellent home form thus far - scoring six goals in two matches - it's hard to see Metz taking anything from this game. The prediction is a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Monaco 3-0 Metz

Monaco vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Monaco have seen more than 2.5 goals in their last four games against Metz).

Tip 3: Monaco to score in the first half - Yes (Monaco have scored in the first half of all three of their wins this season).

