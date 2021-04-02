Monaco vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Saturday sees a major Ligue 1 clash as Monaco play host to Metz at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco are currently in fourth place in the table and are within touching distance of a Champions League qualification spot. Meanwhile, Metz are a few spots below them in ninth.

Hosts Monaco will aim to pick up three valuable points, while Metz will look to regain some form with an upset victory.

Monaco vs Metz Head-to-Head

A strong run in 2021 from Monaco has the club on the verge of pushing for a Champions League qualification spot. Right now, they’re just four points away from the top of the table.

Niko Kovac’s side have lost just once since the turn of the year, while picking up an impressive 10 wins – including a victory over Paris St. Germain.

Monaco’s last game before the international break saw them defeat Saint-Etienne 4-0.

Meanwhile, Metz have seen their own European hopes go up in smoke in recent weeks.

Frederic Antonetti’s side moved into fifth place with a win over Bordeaux in late February. However, a run of two losses and a draw in the games that followed saw them drop dramatically.

But with 42 points to their name, Metz are still in with an outside chance of finishing in the qualification spot for the new Europa Conference League.

The last time these sides faced off, Monaco ran out 0-1 winners in a tight game last August. Prior to that, though, Metz had won the last two meetings between the sides.

Monaco form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Metz form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Monaco vs Metz Team News

Monaco

Monaco will be without Willem Geubbels and Pietro Pellegri due to injuries. Meanwhile, outstanding midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended following an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Willem Geubbels, Pietro Pellegri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aurelien Tchouameni

Metz

Metz are still without first-choice goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, who remains suspended for one more game. A further six players are expected to miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Vincent Pajot, Warren Tchimbembe, Opa Nguette, Kevin N’Doram, Ibrahima Niane, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexandre Oukidja

Monaco vs Metz Predicted XI

Monaco predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte, Djibril Sidibe, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Aleksandr Golovin, Youssouf Fofana, Cesc Fabregas, Sofiane Diop, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marc-Aurele Caillard, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Habib Maiga, Pape Sarr, Thomas Delaine, Farid Boulaya, Vagner, Aaron Leya Iseka

Monaco vs Metz Prediction

Metz’s backline is one of the tougher defenses to break down in Ligue 1, but Monaco’s form has been pretty irresistible of late.

With Metz’s squad somewhat depleted and their first-choice keeper unavailable, the home side probably should be favored here.

We expect a tight victory for Monaco in this one.

Prediction: Monaco 1-0 Metz