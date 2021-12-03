Monaco vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

In their third Ligue 1 game in eight days, Monaco invite Metz to the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, though four of them have been draws. In their midweek tie against Angers, they recorded a 3-1 win.

Metz have just two wins to their name and after a 1-0 away win at Nice last Sunday, they suffered a 3-1 home loss to Montpellier.

Monaco vs Metz Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 70 times across all competitions. As one would expect, the hosts have been the better side in this fixture with 33 wins to their name.

Metz have recorded 18 wins and the spoils have been shared 19 times in this fixture. The last 17 games have produced conclusive results with 13 games going Monaco's way and Metz coming out on top just four times.

The hosts are on a three-game winning streak at the moment and their last meeting against Les Grenats was in round 16 of the Coupe de France in April at Sunday's venue. Monaco won 5-4 on penalties after the game ended goalless in regular time.

Monaco form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Metz form guide (Ligue 1): L-W-D-D-D

Monaco vs Metz Team News

Monaco

Cesc Fabregas has been ruled out since September with a thigh injury. Here are the other absentees for the home side -

Benoît Badiashile - Hamstring injury, expected back by last week of December

Krepin Diatta - Ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with ACL rupture

Jean Marcelin is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Benoît Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas, Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Jean Marcelin

Suspended: None

Metz

Kevin N'Doram became the latest casualty for the visiting side as he picked up a foot injury in the game against Montpellier. Here are the other absentees for the visiting side -

Habib Maïga - Calf injury, expected back in training in two weeks

Matthieu Udol - Out for the season with ACL rupture

Manuel Cabit - Out for the season with leg injury

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udoi, Kevin N'Doram, Habib Maïga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Metz Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alexander Nubel; Caio Henrique, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Aurelien Tchouameni, Jean Lucas, Sofiane Diop; Aleksandr Golovin, Kevin Volland; Wissam Ben Yedder

Metz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alexandre Oukidja; Jemerson, Kiki Kouyate, Dylan Bronn; Thomas Delaine, Amine Bassi, Vincent Pajot, Fabien Centonze, Opa Nguette; Nicolas de Preville, Ibrahima Niane

Monaco vs Metz Prediction

Monaco are unbeaten at home since September, though three of their last four games have ended in a stalemate. Both of Metz's wins this season have come in their travels, including a 1-0 win over Nice last Sunday, so they might fancy their chances here.

A high-scoring draw looks likely to be the outcome when the two sides lock horns on Sunday.

Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Metz.

