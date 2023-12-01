Monaco vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3 2023

Monaco play host to Montpellier at the Stade Louis II in a Ligue 1 game this Sunday (December 3).

Monaco are currently flying high in the table and sit in third place, while Montpellier have struggled for consistency this season and are down in 13th.

So can the hosts continue their strong form with a win here or will Montpellier produce what would be a slight upset?

Monaco vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides met in a Ligue 1 game, Montpellier ran out 0-4 winners, stunning Monaco. However, this game was the first time that Montpellier had won at the Stade Louis II since December 2018, and Monaco have come out on top in three of their last meetings there.

Monaco’s last game saw them hammered 5-2 by Paris St. Germain, and despite their current lofty position, their recent form has been somewhat patchy. They have won just once in their last four matches, beating Brest 2-0 on November 5.

Montpellier are now winless in their last four games, having lost to Paris St. Germain and Brest and drawn with Nice and Clermont. The latter fixture will be a source of frustration to Michel der Zakarian’s men, as it was a replay of a previously abandoned game that Montpellier were winning 4-2.

Outside of champions Paris St. Germain, Monaco are Ligue 1’s highest scoring team this season with 27 goals to their name. Four of their players – Wissam Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin, Folarin Balogun and Takumi Minamino – sit within Ligue 1’s top 12 scorers thus far.

Despite their struggles, Montpellier have scored 17 goals thus far, with only four sides producing more thus far. Striker Akor Adams has been responsible for seven of those goals, putting him behind only Kylian Mbappe in the scoring charts.

Monaco vs Montpellier Prediction

Both of these sides are potent in front of goal, meaning we should probably expect a high-scoring affair here. However, it’s probably safe to say that Montpellier’s defence lags behind their attack somewhat, explaining their low place in the table.

It’s that defence that’s likely to cost them this game. The away side is more than capable of scoring here, but it’s unlikely that their back line can keep the likes of Ben Yedder and Balogun quiet for too long.

Therefore, the prediction is a home win in a fun game to watch.

Prediction: Monaco 4-2 Montpellier

Monaco vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (Only four of Monaco’s 13 games this season have seen fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Takumi Minamino to score or assist for Monaco – Yes (Minamino has four goals and four assists this season including one of each in his last game).