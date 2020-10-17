Monaco vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Monaco will welcome Montpellier to the Stade Louis II on Sunday, with three points at stake in Ligue 1.

The hosts currently sit fifth on the table, with 10 points picked up from five matches, while their visitors are one spot beneath them with the same number of points but an inferior goal difference.

Monaco fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Brest in their last fixture before the international break; Montpellier were also on the losing end of a 1-0 home loss to Nimes.

This fixture was in serious risk of being cancelled after Montpellier posted several positive COVID-9 tests but the green light was given by the French football authorities (LFP).

Monaco vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

Monaco and Montpellier have clashed on 38 occasions in the past and the Principality outfit have the overwhelmingly better historical record.

The home side have 23 victories to their name, scoring 68 and conceding just 25, while Montpellier have two wins. A total of 12 games have ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came in February when a 52nd-minute strike by Islam Slimani was enough to give Monaco a 1-0 home win.

Monaco form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Montpellier form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Monaco vs Montpellier Team News

Monaco

The hosts will be without Fode Ballo (broken toe), Guilermo Maripan (groin), and Aleksandr Golovin (Hamstring) through injury. Axel Disasi is also ruled out by suspension after picking up a red card against Strasbourg.

Injuries: Fode Ballo, Guillermo Maripan, Aleksandr Golovin

Suspension: Axel Disasi

Montpellier

As already indicated, this fixture was in doubt after the visitors posted 12 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 10 of those being among players.

However, there was good news a day later when a second round of testing returned 10 negative tests.

Two positive tests were still posted, with the club revealing that one player and a member of staff were still positive, although they did not reveal their names.

Beyond the COVID cases, there are no injury or suspension concerns for coach Michel Der Zakarian.

Monaco vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Lecomte; Giulian Biancone, Benoit Badiashile, Chrislain Matsima, Ruben Aguilar; Sofiane Diop, Cesc Fabregas, Youssouf Foffana; Geson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Montpellier Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jomas Omlin; Daniel Congre, Hilton Vitorino, Pedro Mendes; Mihailo Ristic, Damien Le Tallec, Jordan Ferri, Arnaud Souquet; Teji Savanier; Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Monaco vs Montpellier Prediction

Both sides are fairly evenly-matched in terms of playing personnel and ability, and their similar positions on the table reflects this.

Given the attacking styles of the two teams, goals are virtually guaranteed, with both sides likely to get on the scoresheet, but Monaco might just do enough to earn a narrow win at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Montpellier