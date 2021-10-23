Monaco vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Monaco host Montpellier at the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with both sides having underwhelming starts to the season.

Monaco have been inconsistent this season. Niko Kovac's side are currently 10th in the league and have not been able to put together a consistent run of wins throughout the campaign. They will look to turn things around with a win against Montpellier on Sunday.

Montpellier are currently 12th in the league. Olivier Dall'Oglio's side have only managed one win in their last five league games. They will know that a win against Monaco on Sunday could potentially take them into the top six.

Both sides are looking to kickstart their respective seasons with a win and that should make Sunday's matchup an interesting contest.

Monaco vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

Monaco slightly edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Montpellier winning only one.

Monaco came away as 3-2 winners the last time the two sides met back in January. Kevin Volland's first-half opener, along with a brace from Wissam Ben Yedder, was enough to secure the points on the night, with Elye Wahi and Andy Delort getting on the scoresheet for Montpellier.

Monaco Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Montpellier Form Guide: D-D-L-D-W

Monaco vs Montpellier Team News

Fabregas will be a huge miss for Monaco

Monaco

Monaco have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against PSV Eindhoven last time out. Aleksandr Golovin, Cesc Fabregas, Djibril Sidibe and Krepin Diatta are all still out due to injury.

Injured: Aleksandr Golovin, Cesc Fabregas, Djibril Sidibe, Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Jordan Ferri will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Thuler, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes and Ambroise Oyongo are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Thuler, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jordan Ferri

Monaco vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel; Ismail Jakobs, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Ruben Aguilar; Eliot Matazo, Aurelien Tchouameni; Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland, Sofiane Diop; Wissam Ben Yedder

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin; Nicolas Cozza, Mamadou Sakho, Maxime Esteve, Junior Sambia; Joris Chotard, Leo Leroy; Stephy Mavididi, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet; Valere Germain

Monaco vs Montpellier Prediction

Both sides have been on similar runs of form and that should be evident on Sunday. However, Montpellier have not yet won an away game in the league and that could give Monaco the advantage on the night.

We predict a tight game, with Monaco coming away with the win.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Montpellier

