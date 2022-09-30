Monaco vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Nantes lock horns with an impressive Monaco side in an important clash at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Monaco vs Nantes Preview

Nantes are currently in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Lens and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Les Monegasques eased past Reims by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Monaco vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco have a good Ligue 1 record against Nantes and have won 45 out of the 99 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nantes' 26 victories.

Nantes have suffered 45 defeats at the hands of Monaco in the top flight - more than any other opponent in the competition.

Since their promotion in 2013, Monaco have won 13 of the 17 league games they have played against Nantes, beating them more than any other opponent during this period.

After a run of four winless matches in Ligue 1, Monaco have managed to win their last three matches in the French top flight.

Nantes have picked up only seven points from their eight Ligue 1 matches this season - their second-lowest tally at this stage of the season since their promotion eight years ago.

After losing only one of their first 10 home games this year, Monaco have lost two of their last three matches at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco vs Nantes Prediction

Monaco have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to make the most of their resources this season. The likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Nantes can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Monaco are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Monaco 3-1 Nantes

Monaco vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes

