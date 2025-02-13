Monaco vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Monaco will entertain Nantes at the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts are in fourth place in the league table with 37 points, the same as their local rivals Nice. La Maison Jaune have four wins in 21 games and are in 15th place in the standings.

Les Rouge et Blanc met Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1 last week and fell to a 4-1 away loss. Denis Zakaria equalized in the 17th minute and PSG scored thrice in the second half. Their poor run continued in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Benfica.

The visitors met Brest in their previous league outing last week and suffered a 2-0 home loss. They failed to score for the first time in 2025 and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Monaco vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 116 times in all competitions. The Principality club have the upper hand in these meetings with 52 wins. The visitors have 30 wins and 34 games have ended in draws.

La Maison Jaune have registered the joint-fewest wins in Ligue 1 this season (4).

Nantes are unbeaten in their three away games in 2025, with two of three games ending in draws.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in this fixture, recording nine wins.

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring at least three goals in three games in that period.

Les Monégasques are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings against the visitors and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in January.

Monaco vs Nantes Prediction

Les Rouge et Blanc have lost three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. They have won four of their last five Ligue 1 home games, scoring 14 goals, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 2012 and are strong favorites.

Jordan Teze Wilfried Singo, and Folarin Balogun are absent for the hosts due to injuries. Soungoutou Magassa will serve a suspension here. George Ilenikhena, Lamine Camara, and Edan Diop were unused substitutes against Benfica and are likely to start from the bench again.

Les Canaris failed to score for the first time since November in their previous outing. They have won just one of their last nine Ligue 1 away games and might struggle here. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last six meetings against the hosts.

Nathan Zézé, Tino Kadewere, and Adel Mahamoud remain sidelined with injuries. Francis Coquelin picked up an injury in training and will sit this one out.

The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and, considering their better goalscoring form this season, we back Les Rouge et Blanc to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Nantes

Monaco vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

