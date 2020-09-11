Monaco vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns with the second round of fixtures of its 2020-21 edition as Monaco take on a formidable Nantes outfit at the Stade Louis II this weekend. Both Monaco and Nantes won their first games of the new season and will be looking to build a winning streak with a victory on Sunday.

Monaco made a strong start to their season and came away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Metz in their opening game. The home side can potentially move to the top of the table and go into the fixture on Sunday with a slight upper hand.

Nantes also got off to a winning start in the new season and managed a 2-1 victory against Nimes earlier this month. The away side has improved since its thirteenth-placed finish last season and can give Monaco their fair share of problems over the weekend.

Monaco vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Monaco have a predictably superior head-to-head record against Nantes and have won 14 games out of a total of 23 matches against the Ligue 1 side. Nantes have managed only 5 victories and this game presents an excellent opportunity for the away side to improve its record.

Wissam Ben Yedder was the hero for Monaco in the previous game between the two teams in 2019 and led Monaco to a hard-fought 1-0 victory. The Frenchman will lead the line on Sunday and will hope to get on to the scoresheet against Nantes.

Monaco form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Nantes form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Monaco vs Nantes Team News

Golovin is injured for the game

Monaco

Monaco have a list of injuries to account for and will be unable to field Aleksandr Golovin and Pietro Pellegri against Nantes on Sunday. Youssouf Fofana picked up a red card against Metz and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Aleksandr Golovin, Pietro Pellegri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Youssouf Fofana

Fabio is suspended for the game. Image Source: Foot Sur7

Nantes

Nantes had to deal with two red cards in their opening Ligue 1 game against Nimes and will have to do without key players Fabio and Imran Louza against Monaco. Charles Traore, Abdoulaye Toure, and Anthony Limbombe are injured and may not play a part in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Charles Traore, Abdoulaye Toure, Anthony Limbombe

Suspended: Fabio, Imran Louza

Monaco vs Nantes Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Lecomte; Djibril Sidibe, Benoit Mukinayi, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Cesc Fabregas, Jean Aholou, Aurelien Tchouameni; Henry Onyekuru, Wissam Ben Yedder, Gelson Martins

Nantes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont; Samuel Moutoussamy, Nicolas Palois, Andrei Girotto, Dennis Appiah; Pedro Chirivella, Mehdi Abeid; Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas, Marcus Coco; Kalifa Coulibaly

Monaco vs Nantes Prediction

Monaco have a lethal attacking combination and will rely on the experienced Cesc Fabregas to combine with Wissam Ben Yedder and Gelson Martins to score a flurry of goals against Nantes. The away side can threaten in the final third with Coulibaly and Marcus Coco in the line-up but will not find it easy against Monaco.

Monaco endured a disappointing season last year and have appointed Niko Kovac to turn their fortunes around. The home side has built an impressive squad over the past few months and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Monaco 2-0 Nantes

