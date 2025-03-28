Monaco vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Monaco welcome local rivals Nice to the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Both teams have 47 points from 26 games. Monaco are third in the league table, one better than the visitors thanks to their better goal difference.

The hosts are unbeaten in three league games and registered a 2-0 win at Angers in their previous outing. After a goalless first half, Mika Biereth broke the deadlock in the 77th minute before Maghnes Akliouche doubled their lead 11 minutes later.

Nice, meanwhile, are winless in two games and were held to a 1-1 home draw by Auxerre before the international break. Evann Guessand, assisted by Gaetan Laborde, helped them take the lead in the 37th minute, before Florian Aye scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Auxerre.

Monaco vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Derby de la Côte d'Azur rivals have met 127 times across competitions, with Monaco leading 58-37.

Both teams registered away wins in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 league campaigns. Les Aiglons ended that streak with a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Nice have had 3-1 wins in their last two Ligue 1 away games.

Monaco are on a four-game winning streak at home in Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals.

Monaco have outscored Nice 51-50 in 26 games. Nice have had the better defensive record, conceding one fewer goal (31).

Nice have scored at least twice in three of their last four meetings against the Principality club, keeping two clean sheets.

Monaco vs Nice Prediction

Monaco have lost one of their last six games across competitions, winning three. They have won six of their last seven home games in Ligue 1, scoring 24 goals. Notably, they have lost their last two home games against Nice without scoring.

Folarin Balogun has recovered from a shoulder injury and should start. Aleksandr Golovin, Soungoutou Magassa and Jordan Teze are in contention to start, while Kassoum Ouattara is a confirmed absentee.

Nice, meanwhile, had won four consecutive league games between February and early March but are winless in two games. They have lost one of their last six Ligue 1 away games, winning three.

Melvin Bard is suspended, while Terem Moffi, Tanguy Ndombele and Morgan Sanson are major doubts. Monaco have enjoyed a four-game home winning streak and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Nice

Monaco vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

