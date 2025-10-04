Monaco vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Monaco will entertain local rivals Nice at the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts are fourth in the league standings and have a five-point lead over Le Gym.

Les Monégasques saw their winning streak in the league end after three games last week as they suffered a 3-1 away loss to Lorient. Thilo Kehrer was booked twice in the first half and was sent off in the 38th minute. Lorient scored three goals after that, making the most of their numerical advantage. Ansu Fati scored a consolation goal for them in stoppage time.

Their winless run continued in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester City. Eric Dier scored from the penalty spot in the 90th minute to salvage a point from that match.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games, suffering three defeats. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Paris FC in their previous league outing and lost 2-1 away to Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Monaco vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest the Derby de la Côte d'Azur and have met 128 times in all competitions. The principality club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 59 wins. The visitors have 37 wins and 32 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered 2-1 home wins in their league meetings last season.

Both teams have conceded 10 goals in the league this season. Monaco have the best goalscoring record with 14 goals, seven more than Nice.

The last seven meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with four wins for the principality club.

Les Rouge et Blanc are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, scoring 13 goals in four games.

Monaco vs Nice Prediction

Les Monégasques are winless in their last two games and will look to bounce back in this home game. They have lost two of their last three home meetings against the visitors and have failed to score in these losses as well.

Lamine Camara, Alexsandr Golovin, Aladji Bamba, Christian Mawissa, Lukas Hradecky, and Denis Zakaria remain sidelined for the hosts. Vanderson was injured in the Champions League and is out for six weeks. Thilo Kehrer will serve a suspension here.

Les Aiglons have won just one of their last six games. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in these games. They have lost their four away games across all competitions this season.

Mohamed Abdelmonem, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Tanguy Ndombélé are confirmed absentees for the visitors, while Dante and Hicham Boudaoui are major doubts.

Les Monégasques have a 100% home record in Ligue 1 this season and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Monaco 3-1 Nice

Monaco vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

