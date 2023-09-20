Monaco vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2023

Leaders Monaco welcome fourth-placed Nice to the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Friday (September 22). This is the first edition of the Derby de la Cote d'Azur of the season.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign. Monaco have three wins in five games, while Nice have two wins in that period. Nice trail Monaco by two points and will move to the top with a win.

Monaco have one win in last three league outings and drew 2-2 at Lorient last week. Aleksandr Golovin scored the equaliser in the 17th minute while new signing Folarin Balogun opened his account in the 69th. Monaco were denied a win by on-loan midfielder Romain Faivre, who scored in injury time.

Nice, meanwhile, made it two wins in as many games last week, winning 3-2 at reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. Terem Moffi bagged a brace while Gaëtan Laborde scored in the second half.

Monaco vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two French Riviera-based rivals have squared off 126 times across competitions., with Monaco leading 56-36.

Last season, both teams won away in the fixture, including a 3-0 win for Nice in February, their first over Monaco since 2020.

Monaco have the best-attacking record in the competition, scoring 15 goals in five goals.

Nice have the joint-best defensive record, conceding four goals in five games.

Nice have failed to score in three of their last five meetings against Monaco.

Monaco vs Nice Prediction

Monaco are atop the league after five games and also boast the best-attacking record. In their two home games they recorded 3-0 wins.

Breel Embolo and Mohammed Salisu are long-term absentees, but Adi Hutter will welcome Mohamed Camara back from suspension. In-form attacker Aleksandr Golovin picked up his third yellow card of the campaign and is suspended.

Nice, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form recently, recording two straight wins. They drew their first three games of the season, scoring twice, but have scored five times in their last two games.

They do not have any major absentees. Having won 3-0 at Monaco in February, they will look to win again.

Nonetheless, Monaco have been the better side in recent meetings. Considering the form of both teams, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Nice

Monaco vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Terem Moffi to score or assist any time - Yes