Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League is back with a set of qualifiers this week as PSV Eindhoven take on Monaco at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

Monaco finished in third place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and have improved since the turn of the year. The hosts suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the Eredivisie league table and have been impressive this year. The Dutch outfit stunned Ajax to win the Johan Cruyff Shield over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco have a slight edge over PSV Eindhoven and have won three out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSV Eindhoven's two victories.

Monaco ended their Ligue 1 campaign in exceptional fashion last season and were unbeaten in their last 11 matches in the competition.

PSV Eindhoven have conceded 23 goals in their last 13 games in all competitions and have not been at their best defensively since the turn of the year.

Monaco were on a five-game unbeaten streak on their pre-season tour before they suffered consecutive defeats against FC Porto and Southampton this month.

PSV Eindhoven also finished their Eredivisie campaign on a strong note, winning four of their last five matches in the competition.

Monaco conceded 40 goals in their 38 Ligue 1 matches last season and had the third-best defence in the competition last season.

Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have been impressive over the past week and scored five goals against reigning Dutch champions Ajax over the weekend. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will be intent on securing a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Monaco have an impressive squad at their disposal but have not been at their best on their pre-season tour. PSV Eindhoven are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Monaco 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV Eindhoven

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSV Eindhoven to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score - Yes

