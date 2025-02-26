Monaco vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2025

Monaco will entertain Reims at the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Friday. The hosts are in fifth place in the league table with 40 points. Les rouges et blancs have dropped to 15th place in the standings with 22 points from 23 games.

Les Monégasques have won just one of their last five games in all competitions. They met Lille in their previous league outing last week and suffered a 2-1 away loss. Takumi Minamino halved the deficit in stoppage time of the first half but they failed to find the equalizer.

The visitors are winless in their last 12 league games, suffering four consecutive losses. They failed to score for the third game on the spin last week, as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Rennes. They played Angers in the Coupe de France quarterfinal on Tuesday and registered a 5-3 win on penalties.

Monaco vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 67 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 25 wins apiece and 17 games ending in draws.

They have met twice this season. They played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in December. They met in the Coupe de France round of 32 in January when the visitors came out on top in the penalty shootout after the score ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Monaco have won four of their five home games in 2025, scoring 15 goals.

Reims have won three of their 11 games this year with all three wins registered on penalties in the Coupe de France.

Both teams have registered three wins in their last eight meetings in this fixture. Interestingly, all wins have been registered in away games.

The visitors have lost three of their last five away games in Ligue 1, failing to score in three games in that period.

Monaco vs Reims Prediction

Les Monégasques have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, with their only win in that period registered at home in Ligue 1 against Nantes. They have a 100% home record in Ligue 1 in 2025 and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they are winless in their last five home meetings against the visitors, suffering three consecutive defeats.

Folarin Balogun is a confirmed absentee with a shoulder injury while Aleksandr Golovin, Jordan Teze, and Soungoutou Magassa will also miss this match.

Les rouges et blancs have lost their last four league games, failing to score in three games. They have scored two goals in their last five Ligue 1 away games and will look to improve upon that record.

Mohamed Daramy and Reda Khadra are long-term absentees while Abdoul Koné, Jordi Siebatcheu, and Yaya Fofana will also miss this match with injuries. Hafiz Ibrahim and Cédric Kipré will serve suspensions here.

The Principality club have a good home record this season and should be able to make the most of the visitors' poor run of form to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Reims

Monaco vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

