Monaco vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Monaco face off with Reims in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Monaco are currently in third place in the league table, and with just four points separating them from second-placed Marseille, they are definitely chasing a UEFA Champions League berth for next season.

Reims, meanwhile, are in eighth, but they’re also riding one of the most impressive unbeaten streaks in Europe right now. They haven’t lost a game since September 12, and have avoided defeat in 18 straight matches.

Monaco vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims may not have lost for 18 matches, but their last defeat came at the hands of their opponents this weekend. Monaco defeated them 0-3 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, a game that saw defender Bradley Locko sent off after just 22 minutes.

Reims have kept clean sheets in their last five matches, three of which ended in victories for them. Those games have also seen them score a total of eight goals.

Monaco have won seven of their 11 games since Ligue 1 action resumed after the World Cup, although they have not won in their last two, losing to Nice and drawing with lowly Troyes.

Reims’ Folarin Balogun is currently Ligue 1’s third-top scorer with a total of 15 goals to his name. However, he’s only scored once in his last five games since scoring a hat-trick against Lorient beforehand.

Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder is one of the few Ligue 1 players to be ahead of Balogun in the scoring charts, as he’s plundered 16 thus far this season. Most recently, he scored a brace against Troyes.

Monaco vs Reims Prediction

Given Monaco’s lofty league position, this should – on paper – be a tough test for Reims, who sit 11 points behind their hosts this weekend.

However, William Still’s side have hit a ludicrous vein of form and have looked better than ever in recent weeks. In their wins over Troyes, Ajaccio and Toulouse, they almost felt invincible.

Monaco promise to provide a much sterner test for them this weekend, but they haven’t looked good since they were dumped out of Europe by Bayer Leverkusen in late February. With that in mind, Reims should be confident of pulling off a result here.

Prediction: Monaco 0-1 Reims

Monaco vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims win.

Tip 2: Reims to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Reims have not conceded a goal in their past five matches).

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score for Reims – Yes (Balogun has scored 15 goals this season but has only scored once in his last five games, making him due a goal).

