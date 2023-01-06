Monaco vs Rodez Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

AS Monaco will welcome Rodez to the Stade Louis in the Coupe de France on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Brest at the same ground in league action on New Year's Day. Aleksandr Golovin's 54th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Rodez, meanwhile, ended 2022 with a 2-1 home win over Dijon in Ligue 2. Clement Depres and Marvin Senaya scored first-half goals to give them a two-goal lead at the break before Xande Silva reduced arrears in the second half.

Rodez booked their spot at this stage of the Coupe de France with a 1-0 victory at Roche Saint-Genest in November. Lorenzo Rajot scored the winner in the 38th minute.

Monaco vs Rodez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Monaco have lost just one of their last seven home games across competitions, winning five.

Rodez' last seven away games across competition have had at least one team fail to score.

Monaco's last six games across competitions have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Monaco have scored at least twice in five of their last six games across competitions.

Seven of Rodez' last eight games across competitions have produced two goals or fewer.

Three of Monaco's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Monaco vs Rodez Prediction

Monaco reached the Coupe de France semifinals last season before falling to eventual champions Nantes. Manager Philippe Clement will be keen to go one step further, and his team is heavily fancied to progress against Rodez.

The visitors have nothing to lose iowing to their status as underdogs and will look to limit the attacking threat of their illustrious hosts.

However, Monaco simply have too much firepower in their arsenal and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Monaco 3-0 Rodez

Monaco vs Rodez Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Monaco to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

