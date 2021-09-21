Monaco vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Monaco are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this week as they take on Saint-Etienne on Wednesday. Monaco have not been at their best this season and will need to step up this week.

Saint-Etienne are in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side has suffered through a series of slumps this year and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

Monaco have also failed to meet expectations this season and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. Les Monegasques were held to a 2-2 draw by Nice in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Monaco vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Saint-Etienne have a surprisingly excellent record against Monaco and have won 15 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. The hosts have managed only 10 victories and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Monaco. Saint-Etienne were poor on the day and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-L-L

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-D-D

Monaco vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Monaco have a good squad

Monaco

Jean Marcelin is the home side's only injury concern at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Niko Kovac will have to name his best eleven going into this game.

Injured: Jean Marcelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne have a few injury concerns. Image Source: ASSE

Saint-Etienne

Alpha Sissoko and Aimen Moueffek are currently recuperating from injuries and will remain sidelined against Monaco. Yvann Macon has also picked up a strain and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Alpha Sissoko, Aimen Moueffek, Yvann Macon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Guillermo Maripan, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Aleksandr Golovin, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Djibril Sidibe; Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

AS Monaco EN @AS_Monaco_EN 🙌 When you realise you've reached 60 games with AS Monaco ! 🇨🇱 Guillermo Maripán 💪 🙌 When you realise you've reached 60 games with AS Monaco ! 🇨🇱 Guillermo Maripán 💪 https://t.co/CY4wmAoZCE

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-3-3): Etienne Green; Mickael Nade, Saidou Sow, Harold Moukoudi, Timothee Kolodziejczak; Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara, Zaydou Youssouf; Romain Hamouma, Wahbi Khazri, Denis Bouanga

Monaco vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Monaco have endured a massive slump this season and have managed only one victory in their six league games so far. Niko Kovac has his work cut out for him at the moment and will need to find a few quick fixes for the home side's woes.

Saint-Etienne are also struggling to cope with Ligue 1 at the moment and could face a genuine relegation threat this season. Monaco are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Monaco 1-0 Saint-Etienne

