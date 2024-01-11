Monaco vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Monaco will host Stade Reims at the Stade Louis II on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and are now pushing for a return to the UEFA Champions League. They picked up a 2-1 win over Toulouse last time out in Ligue 1, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring a first-half brace before beating Lens on penalties in the Coupe de France on Sunday.

Monaco sit third in the Ligue 1 standings with 33 points from 17 games. They are seven points above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap even further this weekend.

Stade Reims have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing continental football at the end of the campaign. They beat 10-man Le Havre 1-0 in their last league outing and then beat Dinan Lehon 3-0 in the domestic cup last weekend, with Mamadou Diakhon scoring a first-half brace before Mohamed Daramy joined the 18-year-old on the scoresheet late in the game.

Monaco vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 60th meeting between Monaco and Reims. The hosts have won 22 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won two of their last three games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous five.

Four of Reims' seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Monaco are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Les Monégasques are the second-highest-scoring side in the French top-flight this season with a goal tally of 33.

Les rouges et blancs have conceded 23 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the highest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Monaco vs Stade Reims Prediction

Monaco are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won four of their last five matches. They have won six of their eight home games this season and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Reims have also won their last two matches after winning just one of their previous five. They have, however, lost their last three away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Stade Reims

Monaco vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monaco to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)