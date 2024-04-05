Monaco vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024 

Monaco will host Stade Rennais at the Stade Louis II on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely positive campaign and are now pushing for their first UEFA Champions League appearance since the 2018-19 campaign. They thrashed last-placed Metz 5-2 in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including former Arsenal man Folarin Balogun who came off the bench to net a brace.

Monaco sit third in the league table with 49 points from 27 matches and will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Stade Rennais, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch of late and are now falling behind in the race for continental football. They were beaten 2-0 by Strasbourg in their last league outing before losing 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 39 points picked so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track on Sunday.

Monaco vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 98 meetings between Monaco and Rennais. The hosts have won 54 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Monaco are the second-highest-scoring side in the Ligue 1 this season with a goal tally of 52.

Only three of Rennes' 10 league wins this season have come on the road.

Monaco vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Monaco are on a five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last nine league games. They are, however, winless in their last six home matches and will be desperate to end that streak on Saturday.

Rennes are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five games. They are winless in five of their last six games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Stade Rennais

Monaco vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monaco to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of their last 10 matchups)