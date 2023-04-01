Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2023

Monaco resume their Ligue 1 campaign following the international break with a home game against Strasbourg at the Stade Louis II on Sunday (April 2).

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games, winning 2-0 at Ajaccio, thanks Wissam Ben Yedder and Krepin Diatta strikes. Monaco are fourth in the standings with 54 points.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, also returned to winning ways after three games. They beat Auxerre 2-0 at home, thanks to Habib Diallo and Gerzino Nyamsi scoring. They have lost once in five league games to climb to 15th in the points table.

Monaco vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 95 times since 1953, with Monaco leading 45-27.

Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Monaco have won just one of their last four home meetings against Strasbourg and twice in nine meetings overall.

The hosts have lost their last two home games without scoring. Strasbourg have just one win in eight away games.

Monaco have the second-best attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 57 goals in 28 games but they have conceded more goals (37) than any other team in the upper half of the standings.

The hosts have one win in five games across competitions.

Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction

Monaco are winless at home since February and have not scored in two of their last four meetings against Strasbourg.

The visitors have scored 11 goals in their last four trips to Monaco and have had an upturn in form in recent games. Strasbourg have scored twice in three of their last five games.

With many players returning from international duty, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Strasbourg

Monaco vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist any time - Yes

