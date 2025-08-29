Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31 2025

Monaco play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Louis II this Sunday.
Monaco currently sit in 8th place in the table after their opening two games, while Strasbourg are four places higher in 4th.
So who will come out on top in this match of two of Ligue 1's better sides?
Monaco vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- While the last meeting between these sides ended 0-0, Monaco have largely dominated Strasbourg in recent seasons. They have won five of their last six meetings, and have not lost to Strasbourg at home since 2020.
- After impressing in an opening day win over Le Havre, Monaco fell to Lille in what was a largely disappointing showing last weekend.
- Strasbourg, meanwhile, have started their campaign strongly. Not only have they qualified for the UEFA Conference League thanks to a victory over Danish side Brondby, but they have also won both of their league matches.
- Monaco are also in Europe this season, but they will be competing at the top table in the UEFA Champions League. Amongst the sides they will face in the league phase are Premier League giants Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as 15-time winners Real Madrid.
- Strasbourg are one of only four Ligue 1 sides yet to concede a goal this season, alongside Lyon, Toulouse and defending champions PSG.
Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction
Both of these teams are amongst Ligue 1's strongest, boasting up-and-comers like Maghnes Akliouche, Emanuel Emegha and Kendry Paez, as well as hardened veterans like Eric Dier and Denis Zakaria.
That makes this one a tight game to call. Monaco are perhaps more potent in front of goal - even if they drew a blank last weekend - but Strasbourg do have a very tight defence.
Overall, the form perhaps favours Strasbourg, but Monaco's recent record against them is excellent and they also have the home advantage. This one is too close to call, so a draw is the prediction.
Prediction: Monaco 1-1 Strasbourg
Monaco vs Strasbourg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Emanuel Emegha to score for Strasbourg - Yes (Emegha scored 14 goals last season and is already off the mark this season).
Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Three of Strasbourg's four matches this season have seen fewer than 2.5 goals).