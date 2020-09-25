Monaco vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The action in Ligue 1 continues this weekend, and on Sunday, Monaco play host to Strasbourg at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco have shown decent form in the new season, winning two of their four games and currently sitting in sixth spot. Strasbourg, however, have already begun to struggle. They lost their opening three games, although they were able to turn around the rot last weekend.

Strasbourg will be aiming to secure an upset on Sunday.

Monaco vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Previous meetings between these two sides in recent years have favoured Strasbourg. They defeated Monaco at the Stade Louis II 3-1 in January, and a year prior came away with a 5-1 victory. The last time Monaco defeated Strasbourg was in March 2018.

However, recent results certainly favour Monaco. Their defeat last weekend to Rennes was their first of the 2020-21 campaign, as they had won their previous two games.

Strasbourg’s win over Dijon, meanwhile, was their first since the season began. They’ve also only been able to score two goals thus far.

Monaco form guide: D-W-W-L

Strasbourg form guide: L-L-L-W

Monaco vs Strasbourg Team News

Monaco will be without Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, who injured his hamstring in August’s 1-0 win over Metz. Otherwise, Niko Kovac should be able to call upon a full-strength squad.

Injured: Aleksandr Golovin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg boss Thierry Laurey has a trio of injuries to deal with. Defender Lamine Kone, forward Lebo Mothiba and goalkeeper Matz Sels are all unavailable for this match with various issues, and won’t be back until next month at the earliest.

Injured: Lamine Kone, Lebo Mothiba, Matz Sels

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Monaco predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Lecomte, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Djibril Sidibe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop, Wissam Ben Yedder, Henry Onyekuru

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Bingourou Kamara, Kenny Lala, Mohamed Simakan, Stefan Mitrovic, Anthony Caci, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Alexander Djiku, Ibrahima Sissoko, Adrien Thomasson, Mehdi Chahiri, Ludovic Ajorque

Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction

Given Strasbourg’s struggles thus far in the Ligue 1 campaign, particularly in front of goal, this should be a comfortable win for Monaco.

Niko Kovac’s side have plenty of goalscoring ability with Ben Yedder and Diop in their ranks, and as Strasbourg have conceded at least two goals in their last three away matches, they should be hoping to find the net here.

Monaco are undefeated in their last five home games, and that shouldn’t be expected to change here.

Prediction: Monaco 2-0 Strasbourg