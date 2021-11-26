Monaco vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Monaco play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Louis II.

Both of these sides are currently in the mid-table area, with Monaco in 8th and Strasbourg one spot above them in 7th.

So which team will come out on top and move up the table this weekend?

Monaco’s form has been somewhat wobbly this season, with plenty of ups and downs in their first 14 matches.

At their best, such as in their recent 3-1 win over Montpellier in late October, Niko Kovac’s side have looked excellent. However, they’ve also had some poor results, including a recent loss to struggling Brest.

Interestingly, it would appear that scoring goals is Monaco’s biggest problem right now. They’ve scored just 19 thus far, the fewest of any side in the top half of Ligue 1.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, have recovered from an appalling start to their campaign to become one of Ligue 1’s better sides in terms of form.

They’ve lost just once in their last six matches – a tight defeat at the hands of high flyers Rennes – although they’ve drawn their last two games.

Unlike Monaco, Strasbourg have been free-scoring thus far in the 2021-22 campaign, hitting 25 goals thus far. This includes five against Saint-Etienne and four against Lorient.

Monaco vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

There have been 54 matches played between the two clubs in the past. Monaco have dominated this fixture with 31 wins to Strasbourg's 11 victories. 12 games have ended all square.

Recent results between these sides favor Strasbourg, who have beaten Monaco in four of their last six meetings.

Monaco form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Strasbourg form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Monaco vs Strasbourg Team News

Monaco

Cesc Fabregas is out for Monaco, while three other players, including influential midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni are doubtful.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas

Doubtful: Aurelien Tchouameni, Benoit Badiashile, Krepin Diatta

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Maxime Le Marchand and Lebo Mothiba are the only injury concerns for Strasbourg, while Ludovic Ajorque and Anthony Caci are back from suspensions.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand, Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace @RCSA



#ASMRCSA 🎙️ Julien #Stéphan : "Bien sûr que Ludo (Ajorque) a faim ! On sait ce qu’il nous apporte sur le terrain. Il a beaucoup bossé pendant la trêve internationale. Je lui souhaite la même réussite qu’Adri (Thomasson) lorsqu’il était revenu de suspension." 🎙️ Julien #Stéphan : "Bien sûr que Ludo (Ajorque) a faim ! On sait ce qu’il nous apporte sur le terrain. Il a beaucoup bossé pendant la trêve internationale. Je lui souhaite la même réussite qu’Adri (Thomasson) lorsqu’il était revenu de suspension."#ASMRCSA https://t.co/putvg2dm1H

Monaco vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Monaco predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Caio Henrique, Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Eliot Matazo, Sofiane Diop, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matz Sels, Lucas Perrin, Alexander Djiku, Gerzino Nyamsi, Frederic Guilbert, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard, Adrien Thomasson, Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction

On paper, Monaco perhaps have a slight advantage here, but in reality, this one could be tricky for them.

Strasbourg appear to have found their form recently, and with their attacking talent firing on all cylinders at times, they could be very dangerous.

However, Monaco are definitely a dangerous side too, meaning that a draw is probably the most likely result here.

Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Strasbourg

