Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22 2025

Monaco welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Stade Louis II for a UEFA Champions League clash this Wednesday.
Monaco are coming into this game hoping for a fresh start under a new manager, and will also be looking for their first European win this season. Tottenham, meanwhile, will be hoping to remain unbeaten both in Europe and on the road this season.
So who will come out on top this week?
Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
Monaco and Tottenham last faced off in the 2016-17 edition of the Champions League, with the French side coming out on top of both games by the same scoreline - 2-1. Of course, that was a very different Monaco side, featuring stars like Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar and Kylian Mbappe.
Monaco will come into this game under new manager Sebastien Pocognoli, who replaced the sacked Adi Hutter during the international break. The Belgian's first game came at the weekend as Monaco drew with Angers, meaning they have now not won a game since September 21.
Tottenham fell to defeat at the hands of Aston Villa at the weekend, meaning they have only won one home match in the league this season. On the road, though, they are still unbeaten across all competitions, winning three matches away and drawing two.
Monaco's last Champions League match saw them come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Curiously, the man who scored the equaliser was former Tottenham defender Eric Dier. Unfortunately, Dier is unavailable for this game due to injury.
Tottenham's last Champions League game also saw them rescue a late draw against Bodo/Glimt in arguably their poorest showing this season. They will absolutely look to improve on that game here.
Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction
While this trip didn't look easy for Tottenham when the initial Champions League draw was made, this could be a good time for them to play Monaco.
Not only are the Ligue 1 side not on their best form right now, but they will also be attempting to get to grips with the style of a new manager, too.
Monaco have some very dangerous attackers and so Tottenham will need to be careful, but if they come into this game in better form than they did against Aston Villa, they might just edge things.
The prediction, then, is a tight away win.
Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.
Tip 2: Monaco to score in the second half - Yes (Monaco have scored in the second half of all but one of their games this season).
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both Monaco and Tottenham have scored in all but one of their games this season).