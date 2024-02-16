Monaco vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18 2024

Monaco face off with Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Louis II this Sunday (February 18).

Monaco are currently in 3rd place in the table, and a win here could take them above Nice and into 2nd place. Toulouse, meanwhile, are down in 14th, and are only one place above the relegation play-off spot.

So can Monaco continue to chase their UEFA Champions League goal with a win here, or will Toulouse haul themselves to a safe place?

Monaco vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco have been generally the dominant side in recent games against Toulouse. They have won four of their last six meetings with this weekend’s visitors, although it is notable that Toulouse were able to win in their last visit to the Stade Louis II in a game last June.

Monaco’s last win was their first in Ligue 1 since December 20, but it was also a big one. They defeated fellow UEFA Champions League contenders Nice 2-3, with a late winner from Russian international Aleksandr Golovin.

Toulouse’s form has been up and down in recent games, and that trend followed last weekend as they followed an impressive 2-3 win over Reims with a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Nantes.

Toulouse’s European dreams may well be over too, as they fellow to defeat at the hands of Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League knockout play-off tie this Thursday. However, by scoring an away goal, they have given themselves some hope.

With 40 goals to their name, Monaco have outscored all of the other Ligue 1 sides barring Paris St. Germain this season. 11 of those goals have come from veteran striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Monaco vs Toulouse Prediction

Monaco will be hopeful of a win here based on a number of factors, including their good recent form, Toulouse’s midweek loss making them tired, and their opponents’ up-and-down form in general.

However, the away side will be buoyed by the fact that Monaco will be missing both Wissam Ben Yedder and Aleksandr Golovin, with both forwards suspended.

Despite this, Monaco should still have enough firepower to get past Toulouse here, as the visitors haven’t been too potent in front of goal in their own right. Therefore, a home win is the likely outcome.

Prediction: Monaco 3-0 Toulouse

Monaco vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco win.

Tip 2: Monaco to score more than 1.5 goals – Yes (Monaco have seen over 2.5 goals in their last six home games against Toulouse).

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score for Monaco – Yes (Balogun has five goals this season and is returning from an injury absence).