Monaco vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Monaco play host to Troyes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco are currently in sixth place in the table, while Troyes sit far below them in 15th.

Can Monaco continue their run at a European qualification spot, or will Troyes pull off somewhat of an upset?

Monaco vs Troyes Head-to-Head

Monaco’s form has been patchy during the current season, which resulted in Niko Kovac losing his job before the turn of the year. However, new boss Philippe Clement has not quite turned things around either.

His side have won their last two games, though – famously beating Paris St. Germain 3-0 on March 20th – and those wins have moved them up to sixth, giving them a chance of securing European football for next season.

Monaco are now just four points below fourth-placed Strasbourg, but they’ll need more consistency to keep climbing, as they’ve only won three in a row once this season, back in late September.

Troyes, meanwhile, have climbed away from danger in recent weeks thanks to an unbeaten run of five matches.

After failing to win a game at all between January 23 and February 27, Bruno Irles’ side have now won three of their last four, including a 1-0 win over Reims last weekend.

More importantly, they have tightened their leaky defense, conceding just twice in their last five games after leaking nine goals in the two games before that run.

The last time these sides faced off, Monaco ran out 1-2 winners, and in fact, Troyes have not beaten them since 2012.

Monaco form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Troyes form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Monaco vs Troyes Team News

Monaco

Kevin Volland is a doubt for the hosts, while Cesc Fabregas and Krepin Diatta are definitely sidelined.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Kevin Volland

Suspended: None

Troyes

Hyun-Jun Suk and Karim Azamoum are Troyes’ only injury concerns leading into this one, with both men ruled out.

Injured: Hyun-Jun Suk, Karim Azamoum

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Troyes Predicted XI

Monaco predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jean Lucas, Aleksandr Golovin, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder

Troyes predicted XI (5-4-1): Gauthier Gallon, Issa Kabore, Giulian Biancone, Adil Rami, Yoann Salmier, Abdu Conte, Mama Balde, Rominigue Kouame, Florian Tardieu, Xavier Chavalerin, Renaud Ripart

Monaco vs Troyes Prediction

On paper at least, Monaco should have the advantage here, but Troyes’ improvement in recent games makes this a little trickier to predict.

Monaco will focus on breaking down Troyes’ newly-strengthened defense, particularly as the visitors are willing to pack men behind the ball under new boss Irles.

Without Kevin Volland, that could prove to be difficult, but the hosts should still just about have the edge in this one.

Prediction: Monaco 1-0 Troyes

