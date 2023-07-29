Monastir vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31, 2023 

Al Nassr visit the King Fahd Stadium on Monday (July 31) to face Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup, looking to bounce back from their opening-day disappointment.

The Knights of Najd were held to a goalless draw by Al-Shabab on the first day in a frustrating outing. They managed fewer shots (7-9), fewer shots on target (3-4) and had less possession (48%-52%) too.

Manager Luis Castro threw on his star attackers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca in the second half, but neither were able to make an impact, as Al Nassr settled for a share of the spoils.

The draw was a reflection of their pre-season campaign, as Al Nassr won just twice in six games. It came against minnows Alverca and Farense in their first two friendlies, but they got battered by Celta Vigo (5-0) and Benfica (4-1) in the next two. PSG and Inter Milan then held them to 0-0 and 1-1 draws respectively.

Meanwhile, Monastir were demolished 4-0 by Zamalek in their first Arab Club Champions Cup game. The onslaught started with Bechir Ben Said's own goal in the 27th minute, followed by Ahmed Sayed doubling their advantage before their break.

Sayed Abdallah then netted a second-half brace as the Tunisian side were shamed to smithereens. Monastir are last in Group C without a point, while Al Nassr are in second place with one.

Monastir vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides meet for the first time.

Neither Al Nassr nor Monastir have won the cup before, but Saudi Arabia (8) and Tunisia (7) are the two most successful nations in the competition.

Both teams need at least a point to keep their progression hopes alive.

Monastir vs Al Nassr Prediction

Monastir's confidence could be low after the heavy loss in their first game and they might play for a draw. Al Nassr, though, might start their key players and come flying out the blocks.

Barring an implosion from the Knights of Najd, they should prevail.

Prediction: Monastir 0-2 Al Nassr

Monastir vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al Nassr

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No