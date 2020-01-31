MoneyBale: What happened to Tottenham Hotspur's £109m signings of 2013?

Spurs bought in 7 players in the summer of 2013 with the money they raised from the sale of Gareth Bale

When Tottenham Hotspur sold Gareth Bale to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85m, it was made clear quite quickly that the money would be available to then-Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas in order to reinforce his squad – and the Portuguese boss did just that, splashing out around £109m on 7 new players.

Unfortunately for Villas-Boas, the signings did not really pay off – for the most part – and a famous taunt suggested that Spurs had “sold an iPhone, and bought a calculator, a camera, a phone and an alarm clock”.

Christian Eriksen departure from North London this week now means that of the 7 players signed by Spurs in the summer of 2013, only Erik Lamela remains. Here is a look at each of the players signed following the departure of Bale – and how they fared at the club.

1. Paulinho

Despite a bright start, Paulinho largely flopped at Tottenham

The first man to be signed during Andre Villas-Boas’ spending spree, Spurs broke their own transfer record by paying £17m to bring in Brazilian midfielder Paulinho from Corinthians. Hopes were high for the box-to-box midfielder at Tottenham, particularly as his signing came just weeks after he’d helped Brazil to their triumph in the 2013 Confederations Cup, scoring 2 goals including the winner in the semi-final against Uruguay.

The Brazilian’s Spurs career got off to a tremendous start; he was named Man of the Match in their opening day victory over Crystal Palace, and then scored 3 times in his first 8 appearances for the club, including a last-minute winner in a match against Cardiff City.

Unfortunately, things went downhill for Paulinho after he was sent off during a 0-5 loss to Liverpool. When he returned after suspension, Villas-Boas had been fired and replaced by Tim Sherwood, and while he was able to end the season with 7 league goals, he struggled to really impress and was then largely frozen out by Mauricio Pochettino in his second season at the club, starting just 3 matches in the Premier League.

With his Spurs career clearly over, the Brazilian was sold to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £9.9m – and from there his career surprisingly got back on track, as he moved to Barcelona for the 2017-18 season and helped them to a La Liga title before returning to China one season later.

Rating: 2/5

