×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Montenegro 1-5 England - Euro 2020 Group A review

Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
47   //    26 Mar 2019, 17:20 IST

Image result for montenegro 1-5 england

England is fast emerging as a clinical and top-level team again, with a crushing win in Montegentro in their latest Euro 2020 qualifier.

After the Montenegrins opened the scoring early on, the English equalised through defender Michael Keane and went ahead by Chelsea’s Ross Barkley. The second half though was a total blitz, with captain Harry Kane scoring, Barkley getting a brace, and emergent main man Sterling scoring the final goal.

England is proving they are by far the strongest side in the group, and people around Europe, and nay the world, will be looking at the English as a formidable force at the current time.

Montenegro’s goal came via some poor marking and positioning. But the English were able to overcome this and use their technical and tactical dominance to secure a pounding victory.

Michael Keane equalised for England
Michael Keane equalised for England

Captain Kane increased his international goal tally, though the star of the show was arguably Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi. He hasn’t featured much for Chelsea, but he has shown he has the capacity to impact things on the international stage.

He showed much drive, pace, and cutting edge in the game, and set up chances for his compatriots. Ross Barkley, whilst not excelling for Chelsea lately, too proved he can cut it at the highest level.

It was arguably England’s younger and more fringe players who stole the show here, though, of the established men, Sterling again showed his quality and added to his international goal tally.

England now looks a shoo-in for qualification, and only a major catastrophe would deter this. They did qualify in fine style for Euro 2016 – though this ended in disaster with a defeat to Iceland in the first knockout round.

Advertisement
Image result for montenegro 1-5 england

So caution is clearly advised in bigging the team up. But it’s very pleasing for England fans, even though false dawns have occurred before. As for now, it’s a fine time for England, with some world-class players, and numerous developing youngsters.

This win though was blighted by racist abuse from the Montenegro supporters, and it shows that despite triumphs, more needs to be done to ensure players of all races can receive the respect needed on the pitch.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Euro 2020 England Football Montenegro Football Raheem Sterling Gareth Southgate
Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Avid Gooner since the early 1990s. Was Wenger Out, but truly sorry to see him go. All time favourite players at Arsenal - Wright, Bergkamp, Seaman, Henry, Alexis, Koscielny, Sansom, Rocastle, Overmars, Vieira, Cesc.
Euro 2020 qualifiers: 3 reasons why England beat Montenegro
RELATED STORY
EURO 2020 Qualifiers: How England should line up against Montenegro
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Montenegro vs England | Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Montenegro vs England Review: UEFA European Championship Qualifying Match Review | Montenegro 1-5 England
RELATED STORY
Montenegro 1-5 England: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England 5-0 Czech Republic - Euro 2020 qualifier review
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualification: 3 England players who are in top form coming into the campaign
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 qualifiers: 3 reasons why England beat the Czech Republic
RELATED STORY
England vs. Czech Republic preview: Euro 2020 Qualifier preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 3 England newcomers who could impress
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us