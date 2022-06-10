Montenegro vs Bosnia & Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Montenegro play host to Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Podgorica City Stadium in Group B3 of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The visitors currently sit at the top of the group standings, while the Brave Falcons are third with three points from two games.

Montenegro failed to make it two wins from two on Tuesday as they fell to a 2-0 loss away to Finland.

Prior to that, they kicked off their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Romania on June 4.

Montenegro have now returned home, where they are unbeaten in four of their last five games, including two wins from their last two outings.

Bosnia & Herzegovina, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off a resilient Romania side 1-0 on home turf.

This followed a 1-1 draw with Finland when the sides squared off in last Saturday’s group opener.

Bosnia are now unbeaten in each of their last three games in all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw since a 1-0 friendly loss to Georgia back in March.

Montenegro vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides, with their previous two encounters ending in draws.

Montenegro Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Bosnia & Herzegovina Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

Montenegro vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Team News

Montenegro

Off the back of an injury-free game against Finland, Montenegro head into the weekend with no injuries or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Edin Džeko was forced off midway through the game against Romania through injury and the Inter Milan forward is a doubt for Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Edin Džeko

Montenegro vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Predicted XI

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Danijel Petkovic; Marko Vukcevic, Igor Vujacic, Zarko Tomasevic, Nikola Sipcic; Aleksandar Scekic, Vukan Savicevic, Ilija Vukotic, Risto Radunovic; Fatos Beciraj; Uros Djuranovic

Bosnia & Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic; Mateo Susic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Eldar Civic; Gojko Cimirot, Sanjin Prcic, Amer Gojak; Miroslav Stevanovic, Smail Prevljak, Haris Duljevic

Montenegro vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction

Montenegro will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways as they head home, where they have won each of their last two outings. Bosnia, meanwhile, are unbeaten in each of their last three outings across all competitions, while keeping two clean sheets in that time.

We predict a cagey affair with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina

