Montenegro vs the Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Montenegro are set to play the Netherlands at the Podgorica City Stadium on Saturday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Montenegro come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Stale Solbakken's Norway in their most recent game. A brace from Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi ensured victory for Norway. Montenegro had Qarabag right-back Marko Vesovic sent off late in the second-half.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, beat Julio Cesar Ribas' Gibraltar 6-0 in their most recent game. A brace from Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay and goals from Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma and Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen secured the win for Louis van Gaal's side.

Montenegro vs the Netherlands Head-to-Head

The two countries have faced each other once before. It was earlier this year, with the Netherlands beating Montenegro 4-0.

A brace from Barcelona star Memphis Depay and goals from Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo sealed the deal for their country.

Montenegro form guide: L-W-D-L-D

The Netherlands form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Montenegro vs the Netherlands Team News

Montenegro

Montenegro manager Miodrag Radulovic has named a strong squad. Birmingham City goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, Atletico Madrid centre-back Stefan Savic, Lazio right-back Adam Marusic, Rubin Kazan winger Sead Haksabanovic and Hertha Berlin attacker Stevan Jovetic have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Rudar Pljevlja goalkeeper Jasmin Agovic and Boavista midfielder Ilija Vukotic. Qarabag centre-back Marko Vesovic is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marko Vesovic

The Netherlands

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will be without PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Joel Drommel and the Ajax duo of Jurrien Timber and Steven Berghuis, with all three out injured.

However, manager Louis van Gaal has named a good squad. Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and the Barcelona duo of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have been included.

There could be a potential debut for Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Injured: Steven Berghuis, Jurrien Timber, Joel Drommel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montenegro vs the Netherlands Predicted XI

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Matija Sarkic, Marko Vukcevic, Stefan Savic, Zarko Tomasevic, Risto Radunovic, Luka Mirkovic, Adam Marusic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Marko Jankovic, Sead Haksabanovic, Stevan Jovetic

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Arnaut Danjuma, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

Montenegro vs the Netherlands Prediction

Montenegro will rely on stars like Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic and Hertha Berlin's Stevan Jovetic. Jovetic, in particular, boasts huge experience, having represented the likes of Manchester City and Inter Milan in the past.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, look assured and dominant under the management of the charismatic Louis van Gaal. Memphis Depay is the star of the team, and the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum have impressed as well.

The Netherlands should be able to beat Montenegro.

Prediction: Montenegro 0-3 the Netherlands

Edited by Abhinav Anand