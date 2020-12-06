Montpellier 1-3 PSG: Player ratings as Kylian Mbappe comes off the bench to seal victory | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG beat Montpellier 3-1 on Saturday to move four points clear of Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Colin Dagba opened the scoring for the visitors, as he slotted one home after receiving a low-lying cross from Angel di Maria. The hosts pulled back an equalizer through Stephy Mavididi, as the whole of PSG's defense back-line were put to shame.

The Parisians continued their quest in search of another goal, but the hosts were resilient. They finally found a way in through Moise Kean's vicious strike into the roof of the net. The Italian put the visitors in front with little time left on the clock.

Kylian Mbappe put the game beyond any doubt, as he scored PSG's third of the night by capping off a beautiful team move.

C'est une... Victoire !!! 💪 #MHSCPSG



Quelle fin de match ! Et un nouveau 3-1 cette semaine ! ✅



🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/GSqHFMjvu2 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 5, 2020

Here's how each player fared for PSG in their deserved victory against Montpellier.

PSG Player Ratings

eylor Navas - 6.5/10

Keylor Navas was merely a spectator for the majority of the game, as most of the action unfolded on the opposite half of the pitch. The Costa Rican hardly had anything to do. Although he failed to keep a clean sheet, he tried his best to keep Montpellier's opener from crossing the line.

Advertisement

Mitchel Bakker - 6/10

Mitchel Bakker cut a confused figure at the back, as he was unable to understand his role in a five-man back-line. He looked uncomfortable playing besides another wing-back, as he was unable to process his duties for PSG.

Laywin Kurzawa - 8/10

Laywin Kurzawa had a solid game defensively, as well as offensively. Although he could have defended better for Mavididi's goal, he was spot on for the remainder of the game. Kurzawa even set up Mbappe for PSG's third of the night. He made five recoveries, won seven duels and made three interceptions.

Abdou Diallo - 6.5/10

Abdou Diallo orchestrated play from the back and completed the most passes (83) in the match. He combined well with Rafinha and Idrissa Gueye to maintain the tempo of the game.

Timothy Pembele - 6/10

Timothy Pembele was a troubled figure at the back for PSG. He lost 13 duels throughout the game and could have dealt with Montpellier's equalizer, had he positioned himself better.

Colin Dagba - 7/10

Colin Dagba was not involved much in the game, but opened the scoring for PSG. The Frenchman scored from close range after receiving a low lying cross from Angel di Maria. Apart from the goal, he contributed very little to the game.

Advertisement

Ander Herrera - 6/10

Ander Herrera had a substandard performance and was not involved much in the game-play. Moreover, he was unable to produce anything meaningful going forward. He was only limited to recovering possession from the hosts deep into their own half.

Idrissa Gueye - 7.5/10

Idrissa Gueye combined well with Rafinha in the center of the park to maintain the tempo of the game. His presence allowed Rafinha to advance high up the pitch and produce something substantial for PSG. Gueye won 14 duels, made four recoveries and won two tackles.

Rafinha - 8.5/10

Rafinha put in a well-rounded performance to cap off a beautiful win. He set up Kean for PSG's winner on the night. The Brazilian international amassed tremendous stats against Montpellier. Rafinha created three chances, won 14 duels, completed three dribbles, won three tackles and made 12 recoveries for his side.

Moise Kean - 7.5/10

Moise Kean was silent for the majority of the game, but turned up when it mattered the most. He scored a tremendous goal as he plundered a vicious strike into the roof of the net deep into the second half to secure PSG's lead.

Angel di Maria - 8/10

Angel di Maria had a decent outing, as he created five chances throughout the game. The Argentine set Dagba for PSG's opener and combined well with Kurzawa in the dying moments of the game, which led to Mbappe scoring the visitors' third goal of the night.

Substitutes

Thilo Kehrer - 6.5/10

Thilo Kehrer did not have much to do in the game. By the time he entered, it was all unfolding on the opposite end.

Advertisement

Leandro Paredes - 6/10

Leandro Paredes did not have much impact on the proceedings.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Danilo Pereira found a place in the three-man defense following a formation shake-up from Thomas Tuchel. The Portuguese played his part to perfection, as he was able to deal with all the incoming threats with ease.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score PSG's third of the night and put the game well beyond any doubt. The Frenchman coolly slotted home from close range after receiving a pass from Kurzawa.

Kays Ruiz-Atil - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.