Montpellier 2011-12 Ligue 1 title-winning side: Where are they now?

Before “Leicester, did a Leicester in 2015-16”, it had already happened in France during the 2011-12 Ligue 1 season and the team was Montpellier HSC. 20 May 2012 will forever be engraved in Montpellier history books and it will always be remembered as the greatest day of Montpellier’s history. It was club’s first top-flight French title.

It has been six years since then, and many things have changed at the club. After 2011-12 season, the club has failed to finish in top 6. Their best finish was 7th in the 2014-15 season. The club also failed to qualify for the European football, and after 2011-12 season the club has not won a single title.

The reason for their decline in form could be credited to the departure of some big players and their title-winning manager, Rene Girard, who also left the club in 2013. Only 3 players of the 2011-12 title-winning team are still playing in the current squad.

Here’s what happened to players who were part of 2011-12 Montpellier squad.

Goalkeeper: Geoffrey Jourdren

He was the main goalkeeper for Montpellier during the 2011-12 season. After the winning the title, he stayed at the club for 5 more seasons and left the club in 2017. He made 270 appearances for Montpellier. He left the club after 11 professionals’ years. He currently plays for AS Nancy.

Right Back: Garry Bocaly

He played as a right back in 2011-12 season. His career was full of injuries and he was also known for his dirty tackles. He left the club after the 2013-14 season. He made 73 appearances for the club and scored 3 goals also. In 2014 he joined Arles-Avignon. The club was later dissolved in 2015 due to capital issues. So, Arles-Avignon was the last club he played for and he retired at the age of 27.

