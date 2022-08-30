Montpellier vs Ajaccio prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Montpellier will host Ajaccio at the Stade de la Mosson on Wednesday evening in the fourth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.

La Paillade suffered back-to-back defeats after their opening day win over Troyes. However, they bounced back with a statement win last time out, beating 10-man Brest 7-0 away from home to record their biggest ever Ligue 1 victory.

The home side have now picked up six points from four games and sit eighth in the league table. They will be looking to pick up back-to-back league wins when they play this week.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, have endured a tough return to the French top flight and are without a win so far. They were beaten 3-1 by Lille in their last game and were already three goals down before Cyrille Bayala scored a late consolation goal.

The newly-promoted outfit sit rock-bottom in the Ligue 1 standings with just one point from four games. They will aim to pick up their first win of the season when they play on Wednesday.

Montpellier vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Montpellier and Ajaccio. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Coupe de la Ligue clash back in 2014, with the visitors winning 1-0.

Montpellier Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Ajaccio Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Montpellier vs Ajaccio Team News

Montpellier

Wahbi Khazri picked up a knock last time out and is a doubt for this one alongside Sacha Delaye and Pedro Mendes. Stephy Mavididi, Mamadou Sakho and Dimitry Bertaud are all out with injuries and will not play here, while Teji Savanier remains out with a suspension.

Injured: Stephy Mavididi, Mamadou Sakho, Dimitry Bertaud

Doubtful: Sacha Delaye, Pedro Mendes, Wahbi Khazri

Suspended: Teji Savanier

Ajaccio

The visitors have a nearly clean bill of health ahead of their midweek clash, with only summer signing Yoann Touzghar being out with an injury.

Injured: Yoann Touzghar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Ajaccio Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin; Falaye Sacko, Nicolas Cozza, Christopher Julien, Theo Sainte-Luce; Joris Chotard, Jordan Ferri; Arnaud Nordin, Valere Germain, Faitout Maouassa; Sepe Elye Wahi

Ajaccio Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Leroy; Mickaël Alphonse, Oumar Gonzalez, Fernand Mayembo, Ismael Diallo; Cyrille Bayala, Vincent Marchetti, Thomas Mangani, Kevin Spadanuda; Mounaïm El Idrissa, Romain Hamouma

Montpellier vs Ajaccio Prediction

Montpellier's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have struggled on home turf of late but will hope they can capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

The visitors are on a four-game winless streak with four of those games ending in defeat. The hosts are in much better form ahead of their midweek clash and should win here.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Ajaccio

