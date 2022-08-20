Montpellier vs Auxerre prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Montpellier will host Auxerre at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday afternoon in the third game week of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.
The home side opened their league campaign with a 3-2 win over Troyes which saw team captain Teji Savanier score the winner. They were, however, beaten 5-2 by French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in their second game.
Montpellier have picked up three points from two games this season and sit ninth in the Ligue 1 table. They will now be looking to bounce back from their latest defeat and return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.
Auxerre have not had a fairytale return to the top-flight either. They were beaten 4-1 by Lille on the opening day and then squandered a two-goal lead against Angers in their second game to play out a 2-2 draw.
The away team sit 18th in the league table with just one point from an obtainable six. They will be aiming to shake off their latest result this weekend to kickstart their season.
Montpellier vs Auxerre Head-to-Head
Sunday's game will mark the 19th meeting between Montpellier and Auxerre. Both sides have won six games apiece while their other six meetings have ended in draws.
The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in the 2011-12 campaign, with the hosts winning 2-1.
Montpellier Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-L-L
Auxerre Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-W-L
Montpellier vs Auxerre Team News
Montpellier
Stephy Mavididi is injured and will not play this weekend, while Sacha Delaye and Pedro Mendes are both doubts.
Injured: Stephy Mavididi
Doubtful: Sacha Delaye, Pedro Mendes
Suspended: None
Auxerre
The visitors are set to be without the services of Theo Pellenard and Lassine Sinayoko this weekend as the duo are both injured. Brayann Pereira and summer signings Gideon Mensah and M'Baye Niang are all doubts for this one as they work their way to full fitness.
Injured: Theo Pellenard, Lassine Sinayoko
Doubtful: Brayann Pereira, Gideon Mensah, M'Baye Niang
Suspended: None
Montpellier vs Auxerre Predicted XI
Montpellier Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin; Enzo Tchato, Falaye Sacko, Mamadou Sakho, Theo Sainte-Luce; Joris Chotard, Jordan Ferri; Sepe Elye Wahi, Teji Savanier, Faitout Maouassa; Wahbi Khrazi
Auxerre Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Benoit Costil; Paul Joly, Jubal, Julian Jeanvier, Quentin Bernard; Birama Toure; Gauthier Hein, Youssouf M'Changama, Hamza Sakhi, Mathias Autret; Gaetan Charbonnier
Montpellier vs Auxerre Prediction
Montpellier have lost all but one of their last eight games across all competitions. They have won just four Ligue 1 games in 2022 and will be desperate for an upturn in form.
Auxerre are on a run of back-to-back winless outings but have lost just one of their last four games across all competitions. The gulf in class and quality between the two sides could, however, see the home team win here.
Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Auxerre
